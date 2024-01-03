TV One’s ‘Urban One Honors’ to Celebrate Dionne Warwick, Chloe, Frankie Beverly, Donald Lawrence

TV One will celebrate music artists Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly and Donald Lawrence as part of its annual Urban One Honors awards event, airing February 25.

The event, which celebrates individuals whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music and community, will honor six-time Grammy winner Warwick with its Lifetime Achievement award, and singer/actress Chlöe with its Generation Next award.

Also, veteran R&B performer Frankie Beverly will receive the Urban One Honors Living Legend award, while gospel music performer/producer Donald Lawrence will be presented with the Inspirational Impact award, said the network.

The Urban One Honors will also feature appearances by Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone. Actress/singer LeToya Luckett will host the event’s “Backstage Pass” segments featuring interviews with the show’s honorees, performers and presenters, said the network.

"As we unveil the lineup for this year's Urban One Honors, we are delighted to highlight the incredible musical journeys of Dionne Warwick, Chlöe, Frankie Beverly, and Donald Lawrence," TV One and Cleo TV president Michelle Rice said in a statement. "Their selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations.”

