TV One FAST Tracks Crime & Justice Streaming Service

TV One is expanding the reach of its popular true crime-themed programming by distributing a free, ad-supported streaming television channel (FAST) featuring content from its lineup of true crime-themed programming.

African-American-targeted network TV One's Crime & Justice FAST channel showcases episodes from several of the network’s most-watched original shows, including Fatal Attraction, Atlanta Homicide, and Sins of the City. The service, which launched in late summer, is currently running on streaming services Tubi TV and Plex.

“Our true crime series are extremely popular on the network and we have a large library of episodes to support a [FAST] channel,” TV One & Cleo TV SVP, content distribution & marketing Rori Peters said.

TV One hopes to reach an underserved Black viewer watching content on the emerging FAST streaming platform. According to Horowitz Research, 45% of Black viewers report using at least one FAST service monthly, compared to one-third of total market consumers.

While TV One continues to focus on building its 19-year-old linear brand and its female-targeted Cleo TV service, Peters said the network also wants to reach its viewers on alternative platforms.

“We have some franchises that are extremely popular with the TV one audience, and luckily, we're now at a point where we can make that available to people who are outside the pay ecosystem without cannibalizing the [linear] business,” she said.

Peters said the network plans to launch a second FAST channel focused on its entertainment documentary and reality content. Although the network is offering FAST services, Peters doesn’t see TV One rolling out a slew of FAST channels in the near future.

“I think there will come a point where there’s too many channels in a category, and if your channel isn’t making any money, then there’s no value to them,” she said. “The answer for us is developing channels in the genre categories where we know we have strengths.”