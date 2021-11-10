TV By the Numbers: Yellowstone Makes TV Watch-Time Land Grab

Below is a snapshot of TV by the numbers for the week of Nov. 1-7, showcasing the most-watched shows and networks using glass-level data from Vizio’s Inscape , and the top shows and networks by TV ad impressions with insights via iSpot.tv .

Most-Watched Shows and Networks

Via Inscape, Vizio’s TV data product with glass-level insights from a panel of more than 17 million active and opted-in smart TVs. Data is linear, live TV only and includes all episode types (new and reruns). Rankings are by percent share duration (i.e., time spent watching).

The National Football League is responsible for the most-watched programming on TV once again, with 5.82% of minutes watched during the week of Nov. 1-7. However, the bigger story this week is Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, which nabs 1.14% of watch-time via its season four premiere.

Some additional insights about the top programming on TV:

College football jumps back up to No. 2, with 3.89% of minutes watched (up from 3.76% the previous week).

The Atlanta Braves’ World Series-clinching win in game six was enough to take home 0.98% of watch-time on the week, despite it being just one game.

Week-over-week, MTV’s Ridiculousness jumps from No. 22 to No. 12 by minutes watched, while HGTV’s Love It or List It rockets up from No. 25 to No. 13.

Beyond Yellowstone, Two and a Half Men and America Reports With John Roberts & Sandra Smith are the other week-over-week newcomers among the 25 most-watched programs.

Also: Fall 2021 TV Premiere Dates

Fox stays atop the network rankings by minutes watched, with 8.60% of watch-time, largely thanks to live sports (NFL, college football and the decisive sixth game of the World Series).

More insights around the most-watched networks during the week:

Paramount Network flies from No. 42 to No. 11 thanks to the aforementioned Yellowstone season-four premiere.

There are no changes among the top 10, with the order staying exactly the same week-over-week.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries can thank holiday movies for more minutes watched, netting 1.29% from Nov. 1-7 (up from 1.13% the previous week).

Food Network jumps one spot week-over-week, while increasing watch-time from 1.19% to 1.34% as the network starts leaning into more holiday-themed programming.

Also: Fox Is Selling 2023 Super Bowl Spots as Sports Ad Market Heats Up

Top Shows and Networks by TV Ad Impressions

Via iSpot.tv, the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company. Rankings are by TV ad impressions, for new episodes only.

The NFL reigns supreme yet again with nearly 7.0 billion TV ad impressions for the week of Nov. 1-7. Despite just one game (the Braves’ game six win) appearing on TV during the week, the World Series still places third, with nearly 1.6 billion impressions.

More data about the top programs by TV ad impressions during the week:

A weekend full of ranked upsets led to college football TV ad impressions increasing to 4.3 billion on the week (No. 2 among all programming).

La Casa de los Famosos continues to be a hit on Telemundo, as the Spanish-language Celebrity Big Brother is No. 25 by impressions on the week, with over 319 million.

Live National Basketball Association games move up from No. 9 to No. 7 by impressions—one of four sports programs among the top seven.

On the week, three different Fox News shows appear in the top 25: Fox & Friends (No. 14), America's Newsroom With Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino (No. 15) and The Five (No. 22).

Fox and CBS swap places atop this week’s ad-impressions-by-network ranking. While both networks aired plenty of football over the weekend, CBS takes the lead thanks in part to The Young and the Restless and The Price Is Right.

Additional insights around the top networks by impressions from Nov. 1-7: