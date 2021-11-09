Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN, Fox News Tie for Primetime Honors

ESPN and Fox News extended its Fall ratings winning streak into November, topping both the primetime and total day charts.

ESPN and Fox News finished in a first place tie on the primetime charts for the second week in a row, with each network averaging 2.8 million viewers for the week of Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, according to Nielsen.

Paramount Network joined the ranks of the most watched cable networks in primetime last week with its Yellowstone season four series premiere. The series --which stars Kevin Costner -- drew more than 8 million viewers for its season four premiere on Sunday, helping the network average 1.5 million viewers for the week, said Nielsen.

Hallmark Channel ramped up its Countdown to Christmas lineup of holiday movies to finish fourth with 1.4 million viewers, followed by MSNBC with 1.1 million watchers.

HGTV was sixth with 859,000 viewers, followed by TLC (841,000), ESPN2 (765,000), INSP (745,000), and History (735,000), said Nielsen.

Fox News topped the total day charts for the 38th consecutive week, averaging 1.6 million viewers, followed by ESPN (922,000), Hallmark Channel (783,000), MSNBC (656,000) and Paramount Network (586,000), said Nielsen.