The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp Heat Up HBO’s ‘The Idol’: What’s Premiering This Week (May 30-June 4)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
HBO’s provocative, music-themed drama series The Idol heads up this week’s lineup of new series and specials leading into the month of June.
The six-episode The Idol series debuts June 4 and stars Lily-Rose Depp as a down and out performer who turns to a shady nightclub owner played by Grammy-winning pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to help resurrect her career, according to HBO. Also starring in The Idol are Elizebeth Berkley, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth and Hank Azaria.
Also debuting June 4 is TNT’s sci-fi drama series The Lazarus Project, which chronicles a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction, said the network. The eight-part series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 30 to June 4 (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 31, Fake Profile (drama), Netflix
May 31, Sistas (returning series), BET
June 1, iCarly (returning series), Paramount Plus
June 2, Deadloch (dramedy), Prime Video
June 2, Manifest (returning series), Netflix
June 2, Searching for Soul Food (documentary series), Hulu
June 2, Shooting Stars (drama), Peacock
June 2, With Love (comedy), Prime Video
June 4, Joe Pickett (returning series), Paramount Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.