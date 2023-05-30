The Weeknd, Lily-Rose Depp Heat Up HBO’s ‘The Idol’: What’s Premiering This Week (May 30-June 4)

HBO’s provocative, music-themed drama series The Idol heads up this week’s lineup of new series and specials leading into the month of June.

The six-episode The Idol series debuts June 4 and stars Lily-Rose Depp as a down and out performer who turns to a shady nightclub owner played by Grammy-winning pop star Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye to help resurrect her career, according to HBO. Also starring in The Idol are Elizebeth Berkley, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth and Hank Azaria.

Also debuting June 4 is TNT’s sci-fi drama series The Lazarus Project, which chronicles a secret organization that has harnessed the ability to turn back time whenever the world is at the threat of extinction, said the network. The eight-part series stars Paapa Essiedu, Anjli Mohindra, Tom Burke, Caroline Quentin, Rudi Dharmalingam and Charly Clive.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of May 30 to June 4 (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 31, Fake Profile (drama), Netflix

May 31, Sistas (returning series), BET

June 1, iCarly (returning series), Paramount Plus

June 2, Deadloch (dramedy), Prime Video

June 2, Manifest (returning series), Netflix

June 2, Searching for Soul Food (documentary series), Hulu

June 2, Shooting Stars (drama), Peacock

June 2, With Love (comedy), Prime Video

June 4, Joe Pickett (returning series), Paramount Plus