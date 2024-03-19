'The Gentlemen' Scores a Very Respectable Week 2 Audience -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for March 11-17

Guy Ritchie's aristocratic gangster comedy series The Gentleman grew its audience engagement by over 65% to 134.2 million viewing hours on Netflix last week, with account views expanding by more than 66% versus its premiere week debut to 20.1 million.

The Gentlemen was the most watched show in the U.S. subscription streaming business for the week of March 11-17.

Also growing significantly in week 2 was Damsel. The fantasy action film starring Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown expanded its engagement by over 45% to 93.2 million viewing hours, while account views grew 43% to an impressive 50.8 million.

Not only did Damsel lead Netflix's film rankings for a second consecutive week, the account views performance was bigger than any Netflix movie since the platform started prioritizing that metric in June of last year. The last title to even come close was week 2 of pitch-black novel adaptation Leave the World Behind, with the bleak Julia Roberts/Kevin Bacon drama scoring 44.9 million views for the week of Dec. 11-17.

Also charting among Netflix’s top 10 English films was 2020 indie survival-thriller Alone, which ranked No. 3 with 5.9 million streaming hours and 3.6 million account views.

Originally distributed by Magnolia Pictures, a subsidiary of Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner’s 2929 Entertainment, Alone earned a total of $642,502 in box office sales for its pandemic-era global theatrical run.

But the psycho drama with a 91% Rotten Tomatoes score, and starring Jules Willcox as a recent widower trying to escape a deranged killer, may have been overlooked.

Ranking above Alone at No. 2 on Netflix's English-language film chart was St. Patrick’s Day-themed romantic-comedy Irish Wish, which drew 32.9 million viewing hours and 18.6 million account views.

The body-hopping comedy — which follows Lindsay Lohan as she makes a wish for true love and inadvertently steals her best friend’s life in the process — was released on March 15, just two days before the end of the viewing window.

