‘The Big Deal with Errol Louis’ Tackles Politics Nationwide, and Debuts March 1

Spectrum News debuts The Big Deal with Errol Louis, a Friday night political program that airs in prime on all English-language Spectrum News networks nationwide, March 1. Louis is the Spectrum News political anchor and host of nightly show Inside City Hall on NY1.

The Big Deal examines the top political stories of the moment, with Spectrum News political journalists around the country offering the view from their market.

“They say all politics is local, and at Spectrum News we believe that wholeheartedly,” said Sam Singal, group VP, editorial and content at Spectrum Networks. “All national issues start locally. The political anchors, journalists and reporters at our networks across the country have the insight and expertise to provide objective coverage of the issues shaping local communities through our signature storytelling and analysis. I can’t think of anyone better to lead this effort than Errol.”

The Big Deal “will mix developments from the presidential campaign trail with real-world issues motivating voters and impacting their lives,” said Spectrum, and will “approach issues with thoughtful dialogue and analysis to get to the heart of a story.”

“Too much political reporting is focused on just a few national issues and political personalities,” said Louis. “We will be looking at what is really going on in American communities, outside of social media and the Beltway, and highlighting the issues impacting people’s day-to-day lives, like education, immigration and the economy.”