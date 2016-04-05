Clinton, Sanders Agree to April 14 CNN Debate

Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have agreed to debate Thursday, April 14, at the Brooklyn Navy Yard (in advance of the New York primary April 19).

The two Democratic presidential candidates had been unable to agree on a time, but CNN, which is hosting the prime time debate, said Monday both had signed on.

CNN's Wolf Blitzer will moderate, with CNN political correspondent Dana Bash and Errol Louis, political correspondent for Time Warner Cable's NY1 news net sharing the questioning duties.

The debate is airing live at 9-11 p.m. on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.