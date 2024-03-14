The Africa Channel to Launch 'Ted Talks on TAC' Series

The Africa Channel will tap the TED Talks catalogue of video interviews to create a new series set to debut on the network in June.

The TED Talks on TAC will feature fresh perspectives on storytelling, culture, conversation and identity from authors, celebrities, sports icons and artists with unique points of view, according to network officials. The first set of topics and speakers will include such icons as television producer Shonda Rhimes, tennis all-star Serena Williams and TV personality Gayle King, said the network.

The collaboration between TAC and the non-profit TED company will also look to establish an annual TED X Live Event, supported by key sponsorships from brands and advertisers. In addition, the companies seek to create additional TED Talk events that speak to the Global Black experience, said the network.

“We are proud to partner with TED Talks, to amplify and celebrate voices from the Global Black and African Diaspora and to bring to our viewers topics that are both relevant and entertaining from thought leaders, entertainers, authors, activists and other world renowned personalities,” The Africa Channel senior VP of business development Dean Cates said in a statement.