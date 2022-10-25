TelevisaUnivision Signs Up for Nielsen One Measurement

Nielsen said that TelevisaUnivision has signed a multi-year agreement to use Nielsen One, its new cross-platform measurement system.

Nielsen One , the ratings firm’s revamp of a measurement system many in the industry have called antiquated, is scheduled to be released in December.

TelevisaUnivision in June signed up with VideoAmp , one of several alternative measurement companies using big data to capture viewing patterns in a more complicated media environment.

Nielen was set to release its own big data measurement of advertising viewing in September, but it informed clients in late August that it wasn’t ready to be used to make transactions.

Nielsen remained the dominant measurement system used as currency during the upfront, but the TelevisaUnivision announcement seems to support the notion that media companies will work with multiple measurement providers to deliver the data they need for their clients while accurately representing their audiences.

“As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, we’re focused on unlocking more value for brands to reach, engage and delight our Spanish-speaking audiences across our streaming, digital and linear TV offerings,” TelevisaUnivision CEO Wade Davis said. “Nielsen has long been a trusted source of audience measurement and continues to innovate as the industry evolves. As we continue to expand our portfolio across platforms and new geographies, we’re excited to work with Nielsen to help build the next generation of media measurement that is representative of audiences everywhere.”

TelevisaUnivision will have access to the full Nielsen One suite, along with Nielsen Marketing Cloud and Gracenote’s Advanced Discovery suite. The deal enables measurement and advanced planning across TelevisaUnivision’s national, digital, local and audio affiliates, plus its ViX streaming service.

“It’s an honor to be working with TelevisaUnivision as they continue their transformation,” Nielsen CEO David Kenny said. ”As an early adopter of Nielsen One, we are excited for TelevisaUnivision to truly unlock the power of representative, cross-media measurement and optimization with advanced audiences to support their growth. We’re committed to delivering solutions that provide a consistent, comparable and deduplicated view into audience and content consumption, with inclusion and representation at its core.” ■