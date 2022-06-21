TelevisaUnivision Makes Deal With VideoAmp To Measure, Target Hispanics

TelevisaUnivision said it made a deal to work with VideoAmp to measure Hispanic viewers and target them with advanced advertising capabilities.

VideoAmp data is being connected with TelevisaUnivision’s Hispanic household graph, enabling advertisers to plan campaigns and transact with VideoAmp as currency.

The two companies worked together to ensure that Hisapnic viewers were being properly represented by VideoAmp’s big data based measurement system.

"Representation and accuracy are crucial in today’s data-driven media ecosystem, and in working closely with our team over the last several months, VideoAmp has made significant strides to ensure their dataset and methodologies precisely capture U.S. Hispanic audiences," said Dan Aversano, senior VP of data, analytics and advanced advertising at TelevisaUnivision.

Aversano said TelevisaUnivision was pleased with VideoAmp’s willingness to roll up its sleeves and work with TelevisaUnivision to assure it was being in class in terms of inclusivity.

“They really dug in. They put the time in. They put the investment in to ensure that the data was really accurate,” he said. "We're thrilled to expand our partnership with VideoAmp and deliver even more sophisticated targeting, optimization and cross-platform capabilities for our clients to engage with the Hispanic community."

VideoAmp is one of several measurement companies offering an alternative to Nielsen, particularly when it comes to cross-platform measurement. Several media companies are testing VideoAmp data for use as currency to make media buying transactions.

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for us. Advertising subsidizes people’s access to information and entertainment so it’s important to ensure the three-way value exchange between advertisers, publishers and consumers works. A large part of getting this right is accurately measuring diverse audiences, especially Hispanics across the U.S. The marketplace is ready for change and we are excited for the opportunity to completely revolutionize the media landscape alongside partners like TelevisaUnivision,” said Michael Parkes, president of VideoAmp. ■