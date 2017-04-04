Nielsen Marketing Cloud Adds Artificial Intelligence

Nielsen said it has added artificial intelligence to its marketing cloud, which will help automate audience optimization.

Nielsen Artificial Intelligence will let clients using the Nielsen Marketing Could to respond instantly to change in consumer behavior, which the company says should result in higher customer engagement and improved return on advertising investment.

Nielsen AI is currently supporting over a thousand live adaptive learning models with clients. These models are seeing a nearly 25% lift over standard batch-learning models.

“Nielsen AI takes a big leap beyond industry-standard batch-learning approaches, which are limited by static audience data sets and learning processes that can take days to complete," said Nielsen's Mark Zagorski, executive VP of Nielsen Marketing Cloud. "In a competitive environment where every moment counts, marketers need to be able to act on up-to-the-second information in an automated way. Nielsen AI equips them with the tools they need for real time data processing, learning and syndication, enabling marketers to cut through the clutter by providing superior customer experiences across channels, devices and time."

Nielsen AI automatically optimizes audiences based on real time streams of device-linked data around their motivations, interests and actions across multiple buying and engagement channels, the company says. Marketers can automatically adapt their messages to reflect changes in consumer media and buying behavior.

Nielsen AI syndicates audience data updates in real time across multiple platforms including search, social media, email, video, mobile, programmatic and OTT-TV, plus owned-and-operated websites and apps. This enables marketers to reach the right audience with relevant and timely advertising and content across all digital channels.

In conjunction with the introduction of Nielsen AI, the company has published a white paper that looks at real-time adaptive learning and the competition for consumer attention.



