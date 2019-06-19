Gracenote Helps Identify Most-Popular Content

Gracenote said it has launched a new data product that lets video providers know what content is currently most popular so that they can promote it to their viewers.

The Gracenote Popularity Score is based on data from parent company Nielsen and other sources and identifies hot TV shows and movies. It is part of Gracenotes Advanced Discovery suite of products designed to help pay-TV providers, over-the-top services and device makers connect viewers to what they want to watch.

With more content available on more platforms, helping subscribers find movies and programs is important to providers who want to reduce churn and enhance the value of their service.

“Gracenote continues to help customers deliver optimal entertainment discovery experiences wherein viewers are connected to the movies and TV shows they want with the least amount of friction,” said Simon Adams, chief product officer at Gracenote. “Our new Video Popularity Score empowers entertainment providers to identify and put the most relevant, watched and talked about TV shows and movies front and center. By enhancing content targeting, Video Popularity Score allows for sharper search results, highly topical recommendations and more relevant viewing options from cold-starts where data on user preferences or previous consumption is not available.”

One way providers can use Video Popularity Score Data is by delivering smart guides that automatically identifies and prioritizes the hottest shows. The data can also power other user interfaces, create personalized recommendations and search results.

In January, Gracenote introduced Video Descriptors, a new dataset which taps into the attributes of content such as mood, theme and scenario enabling more nuanced recommendations and sharper personalization.