Tamron Hall Daytime Talker Cleared on ABC Owned TV Stations for Fall 2019

Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International has cleared Tamron Hall’s syndicated daytime talker on the ABC Owned Television Stations Group for fall 2019.

The move will put the talk show in 23% of U.S. households, including WABC-TV in New York; KABC-TV in Los Angeles; WLS-TV in Chicago; WPVI-TV in Philadelphia; KGO-TV in San Francisco; KTRK-TV in Houston; WTVD-TV in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; and KFSN-TV in Fresno, Calif.

News of Hall’s talker for Disney-ABC was released last month.

“We are thrilled to have the ABC Owned Television Stations Group as the launch partner for our new daytime talk show, hosted by the enormously talented Tamron Hall,” said Jed Cohen, executive VP and general sales manager, U.S. content sales and distribution, Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer & International. “These stellar stations are a great fit for Tamron, and we are looking forward to a successful partnership with them.”

Hall previously hosted the third hour of NBC’s Today with Al Roker. She left the network after it hired Megan Kelly from Fox News and put Kelly’s talk show in the the Today third-hour timeslot.

“I’m thrilled to partner with the ABC Owned Television Stations Group to bring our show – which will aim to showcase real joy and laughter, as well as inspiration in the face of adversity – to audiences across the country,” said Hall. “Having grown up professionally as a local news reporter and anchor, I know that it’s vital to tell stories that reflect local communities. I couldn’t be more humbled to return to daytime television backed by such a phenomenal team at an iconic company. The best daytime TV is the kind where you listen before you talk, and with my partners at Disney|ABC, that’s what we’ll deliver next fall!”

After a quiet fall 2018 for syndies, fall 2019 is becoming more and more crowded. Last week NBC bought The Kelly Clarkson Show for the NBC Owned Television Station Group, putting the Kelly Clarkson-led talker in nearly 30% of U.S. households. There is also a Warner Bros. talk show in the works with RuPaul as well as shows at other studios.