Syndication Ratings: Magazine Rack Boasts Strong Performers At Start Of Sweeps

Magazine shows had a strong showing for the week ending Apr. 26, which included the first two week days of May sweeps. CTD's The Insider had the biggest increase of any show in first-run syndication, jumping 12% to 1.9 after getting an 18% boost to a 2.0 on Apr. 20 for a report on the father of 9-year-old Slumdog Millionaire star Rubina Ali, trying to sell his daughter for $300,000.

Other mags moving up were CTD's Entertainment Tonight, which added 2% to a 4.1 and surged 27% among young women 18-34. The other gainer was Warner Bros.' Extra, which rose 7% to 1.6. In second place, CTD's Inside Edition was down 3% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ slipped 5% to 2.1. NBCU's Access Hollywood was unchanged at 2.0.

CTD's Dr. Phil and NBCU's Maury were the only two talk shows to move up. Dr. Phil was up 3% to 3.2 after an episode on how to deal with the financial crisis, which was shot on location in Detroit, boosted ratings 16% to a 3.6 on Apr. 20. Maury advanced 6% to 1.7. Leader CBS Television Distribution's Oprah was flat at 4.7. Disney/ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly dropped 4% to 2.6. Warner Bros.' Ellen, CTD's Rachael Ray, and NBCU's Jerry Springer held steady at 2.1, 1.7, and 1.1 respectively. Warner Bros.' Tyra Banks was down 9% to 1.0, tying NBCU's Steve Wilkos, which was unchanged. Twentieth's The Morning Show and NBCU's Martha Stewart were both flat at 0.8 and 0.7 respectively.

Among court shows, the only two to improve were CTD's Judge Judy and Twentieth's Christina's Court. Judy rose 2% to 4.2. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was unchanged at 2.1. Warner Bros.' People's Court was down 5% to 1.8. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis fell 13% to 1.4, tying Twentieth's Judge Alex, which lost 7% to 1.4. Twentieth's Divorce Court was flat at 1.3. Twentieth's Christina's Court was up 11% to 1.0. Sony's Judge David Young fell 13% to 0.7.

Among the newcomers, CTD's The Doctors was on top for the 14th straight week, holding steady at 2.0. In second place, NBCU's Deal Or No Deal was unchanged at 1.6. Warner Bros.' Bonnie Hunt was unchanged at 0.9. Sony's Judge Karen slipped to a new series low 0.7, losing 13%. Debmar-Mercury's Trivial Pursuit and Program Partners' Family Court were unchanged at 0.6 and 0.5 respectively.

In game shows, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was the only show to improve, gaining 7% to 1.5. CTD's Wheel of Fortune dropped 6% to 6.5. CTD's Jeopardy! slipped 3% to 5.6. Disney/ABC's Who Wants To Be A Millionaire was flat at 2.4.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men, the leader in off-net sitcoms, was down 2% to 4. Twentieth's Family Guy was unchanged at 3.9. Sony's Seinfeld sank 6% to 3.3. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond was up 3% to 3.0. Warner Bros.' George Lopez lost 3% to 2.8. Twentieth's King of the Hill was down 4% to 2.6. Sony's King of Queens was flat at 2.4. Warner Bros. Friends fell 4% to 2.3.

Elsewhere, the first-run weekly action hour Legend of the Seeker was down 7% to 1.4. Off-cable Storm Stories declined 20% to 1.2. Off-TBS strip House of Payne was down 9% to 2.1.