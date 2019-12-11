Syndication Ratings: ‘Live’ Unseats ‘Dr. Phil’ to Top Talk in Thanksgiving Week

The session ending Dec. 1 included the extremely low-rated Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday and Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan had plenty to be grateful for.

Live held steady at its season-high 2.1 live plus same day national Nielsen rating for a fifth straight week and that was enough to take sole possession of first place in talk. That was the first time any show not named Dr. Phil could make that claim since the week ending Aug. 7, 2016.

CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, which had led the talkers for 168 consecutive weeks, including five ties, just missed making it 169 when it declined 13% to a new season-low 2.0. Phil included all five weekdays despite the heavy holiday preemptions for football in its average, while most others were able to not count the minuscule numbers for Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Warner Bros.’ Ellen, for example, which did not include the two low-rated days in its average, rose 18% to a 2.0, tying Dr. Phil for second place in households. Among women 25-54, Dr. Phil, Kelly and Ryan, and Ellen, finished in a three-way first-place tie at a 0.9.

Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams remained at its season-low 1.2 for a second week. NBCUniversal’s Maury moved down 8% to a 1.1, matching its series low and tying CTD’s Rachael Ray, which recovered 10% to a 1.1.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 10% to a 0.9, tying Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was resuscitated 13% from its series low level to a 0.9. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and the out-of-production syndicated run of NBCU’s Jerry Springer all stayed at 0.6, 0.5, and 0.4 respectively.

Among the freshman class, NBCU’s leader The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will graduate to a sophomore season next year, grew 8% to a 1.4 and continued to rank behind only the three highest rated veteran talkers Live, Dr. Phil, and Ellen. Disney’s Tamron Hall, a consistent performer, was the second-highest newcomer, holding its season best 1.0 for the ninth week in a row. Further back, a third new talk show, SPT’s Mel Robbins, remained at a 0.4 for the eighth week in a row.

NBCU’s Judge Jerry, starring Jerry Springer, included the low-rated Thanksgiving Day in its average and gave back 10% to a 0.9 but still climbed 25% in the key women 25-54 demo to a 0.5 to lead the courtroom newcomers for an 11th straight week.

In other rookie jurisdictions, MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court sustained a loss of 17% to a 0.5, while Trifecta’s Protection Court stayed at a 0.3.

On the game show playing field, Fox’s recently renewed 25 Words or Less, hosted and executive produced by Meredith Vieira, logged an unchanged 0.9 while SPT’s off-Game Show Network America Says announced a 0.6 for the seventh consecutive frame.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD’s Judge Judy jumped 10% to a 6.9, its second highest rating of the seasons and led all shows in households for the 17th time in 18 weeks with one tie. CTD’s Hot Bench banked a steady 2.1 and tied Live with Kelly and Ryan as the second highest daytime show after only Judy. people’s court ebbed 8% to a 1.2. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was minus 11% to a 0.8, Fox’s Divorce Court skidded 14% to a 0.6, and Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence produced a season-low 0.4 for a second week.

In access, nothing went up. CTD’s Jeopardy! slid 6% to a 5.9 but continued to lead the game shows. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 10% to a new season-low 5.3. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune fell 17% to a new season-low 5.2.

Further back, Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask answered with an unchanged 0.5 for a 10th straight week.

Also in first run, Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute stayed at its series-low 0.7 for a third consecutive week.

In magazine action, CTD’s Entertainment Tonight held steady at a 2.6, tying sister show Inside Edition, which fell 4%, for the category lead. Among women 25-54, ET was tops with a 1.1 demo rating compared to Edition’s 0.9. NBCU’s Access Hollywood included all five days in its average and slipped 7% to a new season-low 1.3. Warner Bros.’ TMZ also counted all five days and eroded 18% to a new season-low 0.9. Warner Bros.’ Extra, another show with a full five day average, was preempted by college football more than 50 times on Thanksgiving and Black Friday but held its ground at a 0.8, tying CTD’s DailyMailTV, which was steady at a 0.8 despite including Black Friday in its average. And Trifecta’s Celebrity Page picked up a 0.2 for the 22nd week in a row.

Meanwhile, the five-week test that began Nov. 4 for Will Packer Media’s and Debmar-Mercury’s entertainment magazine hopeful Central Ave ended with a 0.8 rating/2 share weighted metered market average for the entire tryout. That was down 27% from both its lead-in and year-ago time periods. Among women 25-54, Ave trafficked in a 0.7 rating/3 share, which was down 13% from its lead-in but even with its November 2018 time periods.

In the off-net crime show posse, SPT’s off-A&E Live PD Police Patrol raced to the top of the list with a 9% spike to a new season-high 1.2. NBCU’s Dateline dropped 8% to a 1.1 and NBCU’s scripted Chicago PD slumped 13% to a 0.7.

Among sitcoms, Warner Bros.’ leader The Big Bang Theory sagged 13% to a 2.7 matching its series low. Disney’s Last Man Standing stumbled 5% to a 1.8. Disney’s Modern Family fell 13% to a 1.4 equaling its series low. SPT’s The Goldbergs remained on par with the prior week’s 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men lost 8% to a 1.2 matching its series low. Disney’s Family Guy tumbled 15% to a 1.1. Disney’s black-ish boasted a 1.0 for a third straight week. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 0.9 tying Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly which managed a 0.9 for the fourth week in a row. And Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gave back 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which moved down 20% to a 0.8.