'Kelly Clarkson' Scores Season 2 Renewal

NBCUniversal has picked up syndie talker The Kelly Clarkson Show for a second season, the company said Monday.

The hour-long talk show, starring the first American Idol and one of the coaches on NBC’s The Voice, airs in 100% of the country across more than 200 TV stations.

Thus far, the show is averaging a 1.4 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen, making it the fourth highest-rated syndicated talk show on TV in households. It’s averaging 1.9 million viewers a day on air, and it’s picked up more than 1.5 million subscribers on online platforms since its September debut.

Kelly Clarkson is the second rookie show this year to earn a second-season pick-up. Earlier this month, Fox renewed new game show 25 Words or Less, executive produced and starring Meredith Vieira, for another year.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show is connecting with viewers in a unique way and we are so happy to build on that momentum, bringing Kelly’s brand of humor, heart, and, of course, the incredible ‘Kellyoke,’ to stations for a second season,” said Tracie Wilson, executive vice president, creative affairs, NBCUniversal Television Distribution, in a statement. “It is a privilege to be in business with Kelly and our production team, led by Alex Duda, who have a clear creative vision and a talent for storytelling and creating quality entertainment that invites you in for a good time and leaves you feeling happy.”

Clarkson kicks off each episode with “Kellyoke,” a segment in which she covers a recent or classic song by artists that her audience feels a connection to. “Kellyoke” covers so far this season include “Juice” by Lizzo, “Think” by Aretha Franklin, Taylor Swift’s “Delicate” and “Alone” by Heart, among others. All of Clarkson’s Kellyoke performances can be seen on the show’s YouTube channel.

After the performance, Clarkson interviews a panel of guests that includes a mix of celebrities and everyday people. Some notable celebrity guests include Chance the Rapper, John Cena, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, John Legend, Jay Leno, Jason Momoa, Tyler Perry, Blake Shelton and others. She has also performed duets with multiple guests, including Garth Brooks, Cyndi Lauper and Ben Platt.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is produced and distributed by NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution. Alex Duda is executive producer and showrunner. Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, also are executive producers. The show is taped in front of a live studio audience on the Universal Studios lot in Universal City, Calif.