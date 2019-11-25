Spend Thanksgiving With 'Friends'

Spend Thanksgiving with your favorite Friends as Warner Bros. slates an off-network marathon with Ross, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Monica, featuring the series’ Thanksgiving episodes.

Included in the marathon are episodes in which Monica puts a turkey on her head for love of Chandler, Rachel fails at cooking once again but it’s no matter to Joey, and Ross has a meltdown over the loss of his “moist maker” sandwich.

“We’re excited for ‘The One Where Our Local Television Partners Offer Curated Thanksgiving Friends Episodes and Marathons,’ which are sure to delight fans during their Friendsgiving holiday celebrations,” said Lisa Gregorian, Warner Bros. Television Group president and chief marketing officer, in a statement.

The marathon will air on stations across the country, including in all top-ten markets, reaching 42 million homes.

Friends is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its 1994 debut on NBC, in which it opened as an immediate primetime hit and made superstars out of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. The show was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, who executive produced the series with Kevin Bright through Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Friends has been airing in syndication since 1998. In May, the series will make its new streaming home on WarnerMedia’s upcoming subscription video on demand streaming service, HBO Max.

Here’s the Thanksgiving schedule:

WPIX New York: Wednesday, Nov. 27, at midnight; and midnight on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28

KTLA Los Angeles: Thanksgiving Day, 10 am-6 p.m.

WGN Chicago: Thanksgiving Day, 1-6 p.m.

WPHL Philadelphia: Thanksgiving Day, 12-5 p.m.

KDAF Dallas: Thanksgiving Day, 12-5 p.m.

WDCW Washington, D.C.: Thanksgiving Day, 12-5 p.m.

KIAH Houston: Thanksgiving Day, 12-5 p.m.

WSBK Boston: Thanksgiving Day: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

WCPH Atlanta: Thanksgiving Day: 12-5 p.m.

For all other local markets, check local listings.