'Central Ave' Debuts on Fox Stations in Eight Markets

Entertainment magazine Central Ave premieres Monday for five-week run on Fox-owned stations in eight markets, with BET’s Julissa Bermudez and Olympic track star and five-time gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross co-hosting.

Bermudez and Richard-Ross are joined by several Los Angeles- and New York-based correspondents, including sex educator and dating coach Shannon Boodram; celebrity crime and justice specialist Melissa McCarty; QVC social correspondent Slaone Glass; international music host Dylan Landon; and Sequoia Blodgett, who founded virtual entrepreneurship resource center Commas.

“These people are among the most knowledgeable and experienced experts working in entertainment,” Central Ave showrunner Monique Chenault said in a statement. “They fit perfectly with Will’s vision of looking beyond the headlines and peeling back the layers of the day’s most compelling stories.”

Central Ave intends to deliver entertainment and pop-culture news through a provocative and diverse lens, taking a new approach to the entertainment magazine genre by lending an authentic voice to the pop-culture, hip-hop and urban worlds.

Fox will air the daily, 30-minute show for a five-week preview in daytime, early fringe, access, primetime and late night slots on eight of its top stations: WNYW New York at 7:30 p.m.; KTTV Los Angeles at 6:30 p.m.; WTTG Washington at midnight; KRIV Houston at 12:30 p.m.; WAGA Atlanta at 7 p.m.; KSAZ Phoenix at 12:30 p.m.; WJBK Detroit at midnight; and WFTC Minneapolis at 8 p.m.

Central Ave marks the second collaboration between Will Packer Media and Debmar-Mercury, which together with Lionsgate Television produce OWN’s upcoming multigenerational family saga, Ambitions. Packer, Kelly Smith and Chenault are executive producers.