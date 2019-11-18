Fox Stations to Launch Nick Cannon Talker Next Year

The Fox Television Stations have signed on to launch Debmar-Mercury’s latest project, an eponymous talk show starring Nick Cannon, next fall across its group in double runs.

Cannon currently serves as the host of Fox’s hit reality competition show, The Masked Singer.

“We need to take big swings, and Nick Cannon should be a natural fit with our lineups,” said Frank Cicha, executive vice president, programming, Fox Television Stations, in a statement. “Plus, he can help me a lot in our Masked Singer office pool.”

The talk show will be co-produced by Cannon’s production company, Ncredible Entertainment, and Lionsgate-owned Debmar-Mercury, which will also distribute.

“Fox has been an indispensable station group partner for us and we’re excited to team with them once again,” said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein in a statement. “They share our strong belief in Nick, a multi-talented force of nature who will bring his fresh approach and track record of success to daytime talk. Nick has been able to build a brand name across all platforms with unique ability to connect to the audience, which is exactly what you need to do to succeed in this competitive world.”

Besides hosting The Masked Singer, Cannon also hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent for eight seasons. He also hosts MTV stand-up comedy series Wild ‘N Out, which the network has ordered through season 16. In 2018, Cannon launched a live stand-up tour featuring select Wild ‘N Out comics and improvisational artists, and Wild ‘N Out Live will head back out on a 27-city arena tour in March. A Wild ‘N Out restaurant has launched in Miami with another one in Hollywood and San Diego on the way next year.

Even with all that on his plate, Cannon spends his mornings hosting drive-time radio on Los Angeles’ Power 106. Cannon is also an actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, philanthropist, children’s book author and activist.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to host my own talk show, and I’m fortunate to have found great partners in Fox and Debmar-Mercury,” said Cannon, also in a statement. “My experience with Fox as a producer and host on both The Masked Singer, as well as the soon-to-air Nick Cannon’s Hit Viral Videos, has been exceptional. I’m looking forward to continuing our amazing track record together!”

Cannon’s talk show is the second to lock down a launch group for fall 2020 with CBS Television Distribution’s Drew Barrymore the first.

Sony Pictures Television has announced The Good Dish, a panel talker focused on food and lifestyle and starring Daphne Oz, Jamika Pessoa, Gail Simmons and Vanessa Williams. No launch group has yet been announced for the show, but it's still very early.

Meanwhile, this season, NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson remains the top rookie, averaging a 1.4 live plus same day household rating season to date, according to Nielsen Media Research. Disney’s Tamron Hall is averaging a 1.0 in households. A third talker, SPT's MelRobbins is averaging a 0.4 in households.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less, starring Meredith Vieira, has been given a vote of confidence for season two by the Fox station group, which has renewed it for a second season. Sony Pictures Television also debuted a game show, the off-GSN America Says.

Three court shows launched this year: NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which also has been hovering around a 1.0 in households since launch; MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court. Both of those shows are averaging a 0.5 and 0.3, respectively.