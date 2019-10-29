SPT to Offer 'The Good Dish' Next Fall

Sony Pictures Television is bringing daily panel talker The Good Dish to syndication next fall, the studio said Tuesday.

The show -- which will be hosted by Daphne Oz, Vanessa Williams, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa (pictured left to right above) -- grew out of a regular segment on SPT’s Dr. Oz. The Good Dish, as its name suggests, will focus on food but also on lifestyle, offering recipes, shortcuts and money-saving tips. While the hosts are providing all of that, they will also cook.

The Good Dish comes from Dr. Oz executive producers Amy Chiaro and Stacy Rader and ZoCo Productions, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s production company.

“We have experienced overwhelming feedback from our audiences on ‘The Dish on Oz’ cooking segments, which have been recently featured on The Dr. Oz Show,” said John Weiser, president, first-run television, SPT, in a statement. “When Daphne Oz and this all-star ensemble were available, we recognized the opportunity for viewers, advertisers, and local broadcast stations. We have on-air tested this format and talent for two years perfecting this show we are now bringing to market. Spinoffs have the highest success rate of converting into multi-year franchises. In fact, spinoffs gave us the great Dr. Oz straight from Oprah!”

“I am so excited to have this opportunity to return to daytime television with a show that highlights food and conversation worth celebrating,” said Daphne Oz, who previously starred on ABC’s The Chew. “I’m thrilled to be working with Vanessa, Gail and Jamika to offer viewers a unique perspective on how to tell our stories and share our traditions through the recipes that make us feel at home.”

This fall’s new syndie season is barely off the ground and already several studios have announced they are bringing new shows to the marketplace. Besides The Good Dish, CBS Television Distribution is launching a talk show starring Drew Barrymore that the CBS Television Stations have picked up, and Debmar-Mercury is bringing a talk show starring Nick Cannon to market.

Related: CBS Television Stations to Anchor 'Drew Barrymore' Launch

Also potentially in the mix for fall 2020 are Debmar-Mercury’s Jerry O, which Fox tested this summer but passed on, and Debmar-Mercury’s upcoming test with Will Packer Media of entertainment magazine Central Ave on select Fox stations.

Related: Fox Prepares to Step Out on 'Central Ave'

This season, eight new syndicated series premiered, including three new talk shows: NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, Disney’s Tamron Hall and SPT’s Mel Robbins. Jerry Springer debuted as a daytime TV judge in NBCU's Judge Jerry, along with two other new court shows -- MGM/Orion’s Protection Court and Trifecta’s Personal Injury Court. Finally, Fox debuted the Meredith Vieira-hosted 25 Words or Less and SPT brought out the off-GSN America Says.