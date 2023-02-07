Syndication Ratings: ‘Family Feud’ Fueled as Rest of Field Freezes

'Family Feud' is produced by Fremantle, distributed by Debmar-Mercury and hosted by Steve Harvey.

Family Feud, overcoming a chill that fell over most of syndication in the week ended January 29, generated some heat, spiking 4% to a new season high 5.3 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

CBS Media Ventures’ Judge Judy, which has been airing in repeats for nearly two years, was the other show in the top-ten to surge, jumping 7% to a ten-week high 4.6.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, hosted by Steve Harvey, and Judge Judy ranked as the third and fourth highest-rated strips in syndication, respectively. In addition, Family Feud led all of syndication in the key women 25-54 demographic with a 6% gain to a 1.7. Family Feud was recently renewed across the country in three-year deals.

Jeopardy! held sway for the 17th straight week although it shaved off 2% to a 5.8. CBS Media Ventures’ Wheel of Fortune fell 4% to a 5.4 but stayed in second for the eighth time in nine weeks.

Also: Smaller Audiences Force New Ideas in Syndication

Among the other games, Fox’s 25 Words or Less and You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno both boasted 14% increases to a 0.8. Rookie Pictionary, starring Jerry O’Connell, rebounded 25% to a 0.5. Allen Media Group’s Funny You Should Ask answered with a 0.4 for a second week.

Also: Fox First Run Renews Five for Fall

CBS Media Ventures’ two most-watched magazines, Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight, stayed at a 2.3 and 2.2, respectively. NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood eroded 11% to a 0.8, landing in a tie with Fox’s flat TMZ. Warner Bros.’ Extra held steady at a 0.6. Fox’s Dish Nation notched a 50% improvement to hit a 0.3, up from its standard 0.2.

Talk shows remained under the command of Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan for the 20th consecutive week, although CBS’ soon-to-end Dr. Phil came close. Live lost 6% to a 1.6 but has been first or tied for first for 36 straight weeks. Second-place Dr. Phil, which is ending after 21 years at the end of May, held steady at its season-high 1.5 for a third straight week and rose 20% among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54 to a new season-high 0.6, tying Live for the demo lead. CBS’ Drew Barrymore came in third in the demo at a 0.4.

Dr. Phil, which was spun off of The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002, has been a force to be reckoned with since its launch, finishing first or tied for first in talk 245 times in the last 326 weeks.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson, which was the only talk show to improve in the prior week, held steady at its season-high 1.0. Drew Barrymore, which as of this season is produced as two half-hours with its ratings cumed, moved up 13% to a fourth- place 0.9 to tie its season and series high.

Disney’s Tamron Hall, CBS’ Rachael Ray, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and recycled episodes of NBCU’s Maury were all on par with the prior week’s 0.8, 0.7, 0.6 and 0.5, respectively. NBCU’s repackaged Jerry Springer talk-and-court combo recovered 33% to a 0.4.

Talk’s rookies all held steady. Debmar-Mercury’s Sherri, hosted by Sherri Shepherd stayed at a 0.7, where it premiered and where it has remained for 12 of the past 16 regularly titled weeks.

Warner Bros.’ Jennifer Hudson stayed consistent at a 0.6 for a sixth straight week. Sherri has been renewed for two more seasons, while Jennifer Hudson has secured one additional year.

NBCU’s Karamo, hosted by Karamo Brown, posted a 0.4 for the sixth straight week.

Following Judge Judy, CBS’ Hot Bench and Warner Bros.’ People’s Court continued at a 1.3 and a 0.8, respectively. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis marshaled a 20% increase to a 0.6. Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a sixth straight 0.5. Wrigley Media’s Relative Justice reversed its prior week’s gain, falling 25% to a 0.3.

Allen Media Group’s court rookie, We the People with Judge Lauren Lake, logged a 0.3 for a tenth consecutive week.

Also: Allen Media Group Puts Court Show 'Equal Justice' on Syndicated Docket

Trifecta’s true-crime rookie iCrime with Elizabeth Vargas collared a 0.5 for the sixth consecutive week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory sank 5% to a 2.0. Disney’s Last Man Standing sprinted 9% to a 1.2. Disney’s Modern Family, Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men and Young Sheldon and Disney’s Family Guy all held their ground at a 0.8, 0.7, 0.7 and 0.7, respectively. Sony Pictures Television’s The Goldbergs gave away 14% to a 0.6, tying Sony’s Seinfeld, which was steady for the eighth straight week, and CBS’ newcomer The Neighborhood, which held for a seventh straight week. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish got a 25% boost to a 0.5. ■