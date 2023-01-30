Allen Media Group Puts Court Show ‘Equal Justice’ On Syndicated Docket

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group is going back to court, officially announcing that Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, a new daily series, is a go for broadcast and cable syndication in the fall of 2023.

Allen already has a jury-box full of court shows starting with America’s Court with Judge Ross, which premiered in 2021. Other AMG court shows include Justice for all With Cristina Perez, Justice With Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett and We The People with Judge Lauren Lake.

Also Read: Fall Review: New Syndicated Shows Seem Ready to Stick

“We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams to our amazing portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Eboni K. Williams is an outstanding and charismatic television host, and we are extremely confident that our newest court series will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent.”

All of AMG's court shows are carried on AMG's JusticeCentral.TV in addition to their syndicated appearances.

Williams is a lawyer and author turned TV host, who was in the cast of Season 13 of Real Housewives of New York City. . She currently hosts The Grio with Eboni K. Williams on Allen’s The Grio Television Network. He has also been on The View and worked as a correspondent for CBS News and Fox News

“There is no one in this industry I trust and revere more than Byron Allen, and I am elated that Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams is coming to television this fall,” said Williams. “Byron’s nonstop commitment to creating exceptional programming and his unmatched amplification of our culture are why I am certain we will deliver another phenomenal television court series.”

Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams is produced and distributed globally by Allen Media Group. ■