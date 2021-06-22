Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios Launching Show with Judge Lauren Lake

Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios said it will launch We the People with Judge Lauren Lake, a syndicated daily court series, in the fall of 2022.

With a “firm go” from the studio, the show will be made available to TV stations as well as global cable networks and digital distribution platforms.

Judge Lake previously appeared in MGM Television’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court.

“I am very excited about We the People with Judge Lauren Lake and I’m thrilled to be working with Byron Allen,” said Lake. “Byron’s creative vision and commitment to creating high-quality television programs and networks is unparalleled in this industry. I am enthusiastic and highly confident that we will deliver another first-class television court series.”

The show is the 68th from Entertainment Studios, part of Allen Media Group.

“We at Allen Media Group are beyond elated to add We The People With Judge Lauren Lake to our already stellar portfolio of court shows,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios. “Emmy Award-winning Judge Lauren Lake is an outstanding and charismatic television host. We are extremely confident that our newest court series with Judge Lake will be very successful for years to come as she joins our outstanding roster of talent, including Judge Kevin Ross, Judge Mablean Ephriam, Judge Christina Perez, Judge Karen Mills-Francis, and Judge Glenda Hatchett.”

We the People with Judge Lauren Lake is produced and distributed by AMG/Entertainment Studios.