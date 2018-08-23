Lauren Lake, Myeshia Mizuno Tapped as Executive Producers of ‘Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court’

Lauren Lake and Myeshia Mizuno have been named executive producers of Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court.

“Lauren’s experience reuniting more than 600 families with every gavel-hitting, tear-shedding, wisdom-sharing moment of the past 600 episodes has earned her the executive producer title,” said David Armour, creator and executive producer of Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court. “Myeshia’s passion for making great television combined with her dedication to the series over the years makes it a well-deserved promotion. We’re honored to have had the opportunity to recognize such great leaders for the Paternity Court production team.”

Mizuno, who was previously a co-executive producer on Paternity Court, will continue to serve as executive producer for Couples Court with The Cutlers.

Both Paternity Court and Couples Court are distributed by Orion Television, a subsidiary of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Inc., and will return on Sept. 17, 2018.

It will be the sixth season for Paternity Court and the second for Couples Court.

The two shows are cleared in more than 90 percent of the country.

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court comes from 79th & York Entertainment and Armour. The show is executive produced by Armour, Mizuno, and Lake with Angela Smith serving as co-executive producer and Stacie Saugen Joseph directing.

Couples Court, which is led by Dana and Keith Cutler, is produced by 501 East Entertainment. Creator Armour executive produces with Barry Poznick, Mizuno and Smith. Joseph serves as director on the series.