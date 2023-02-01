‘Dr. Phil’ to End After This Season

Dr. Phil McGraw got his start in daytime TV in 2002 after frequently appearing on 'The Oprah Winfrey Show.'

Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his run in daytime TV, exiting his eponymous talk show after 21 seasons in syndication, he said Tuesday.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” said McGraw, who began his TV career on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late ’90s, in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

As it has done with Judge Judy, CBS Media Ventures will sell library episodes of the show to TV stations for the 2023-24 season. The repacked episodes will include new content, such as wraparounds, intros by McGraw and guest updates.

“Phil is a valued partner and member of the CBS/King World family, and while his show may be ending after 21 years, I’m happy to say our relationship is not,” said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, also in a statement. “Phil changed the daytime landscape as the force behind one of the most popular talk shows ever on daytime TV — We plan to be in the Dr. Phil business with the library for years to come and welcome opportunities to work together in the future.”

Going forward, McGraw will focus on developing primetime programming and plans to announce a strategic primetime partnership, scheduled for an early 2024 launch.

“I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values,” McGraw said.

McGraw’s exit marks the latest in a series of high-profile departures from daytime syndication, including Ellen DeGeneres, Wendy Williams and Dr. Mehmet Oz. ■