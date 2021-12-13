'The Good Dish' To Replace 'Dr. Oz' in January

The Good Dish, a panel talker focused on food and cooking, will replace Sony Pictures Television’s The Dr. Oz Show as that show’s host exits to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania. The Good Dish, which Sony has been trying to sell into syndication for a couple of years, is hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s daughter, Daphne, who starred on ABC’s The Chew, as well as Top Chef’s Gail Simmons and Food Network’s Jamika Pessoa.

Station groups Fox, Hearst, Nexstar, Gray, Sinclair and others have picked up The Good Dish, which will launch nationwide in Dr. Oz’s time slots on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Dr. Oz’s final episode will air Jan. 14.

Dr. Oz had been renewed through next season, which would have been its 14th, on stations. However, due to Oz’s Senate run, the show must be pulled or else stations are in danger of triggering the FCC’s equal-time requirement, which mandates that stations give all candidates equal time on their stations. If Dr. Oz was airing for 44 or so minutes per day on stations, giving all other candidates that much daily time would be untenable. Fox-owned stations that aired Dr. Oz in New York and Pennsylvania pulled the show on Dec. 1 after Oz announced his run just after Thanksgiving.

In the Thanksgiving week ended Nov 28, the last week national syndication ratings were available from Nielsen Media Research, Dr. Oz averaged a 0.6 live plus same day national household rating, up 20% from the prior week’s season low.

Dr. Mehmet Oz first became known to daytime TV watchers as a regular guest and medical expert on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Winfrey and her production company, Harpo, spun the show off into its own syndicated talk show in 2009.

The Good Dish grew out of weekly segments on Dr. Oz and will discuss trends, recipes, shortcuts and tips while helping viewers figure out what’s for dinner.

“Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years. We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country,” Zack Hernandez, senior VP and general sales manager, U.S. syndication sales, Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement.

“There is no better time for a show like The Good Dish,” Amy Chiaro, executive producer and Stacy Rader, co-executive producer, said in a co-statement. “Daphne, Gail and Jamika know how to make food accessible with the ability to seamlessly deliver home, lifestyle and trending content. These incredible women will make you laugh, enjoy cooking again and make your life just a little easier. It’s the most fun you can have in the kitchen without having to do the dishes.”

The Good Dish is produced by ZoCo Productions and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television.