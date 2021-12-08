Syndication Ratings: Thanksgiving Serves Up Lower Ratings for Most Shows

Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall and Dr. Oz were the only first-run strips in syndication to improve in the short week that included Thanksgiving and Black Friday and ended Nov. 28.

Most shows were only rated for three days during the week with Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 broken out due to low coverage.

NBCUniversal’s Kelly Clarkson and Disney’s Tamron Hall were the only talkers in the top eight to hold 100% of their household ratings from last year at this time. Kelly Clarkson improved 13% from the prior week to a 0.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and matched its season high. Tamron Hall, which was recently given a vote of confidence with an early multi-year renewal, strengthened 17% to a 0.7, also equalling its season high. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz recovered 20% to a 0.6 after tumbling to a new season low in the prior week.

Dr. Oz has an uncertain prognosis after Fox-owned TV stations WTXF Philadelphia and WNYW New York pulled the show on Wednesday, Dec. 1, after host Dr. Mehmet Oz announced he was running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan, which eased 6% to a 1.6, topped the talkers and has now led the category 23 times in the past 29 weeks, including five ties with CBS Media Ventures’ Dr. Phil. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live tied Dr. Phil at a 0.6, followed by Kelly Clarkson and Ellen DeGeneres, which each were at a 0.4.

Dr. Phil, which had been first for the past three weeks, dropped 21% to a new season-low 1.5.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres in its 19th and final season was the only talk show in the top three to avoid a decline, holding its ground at a 1.0 and matching its season high. Following Kelly Clarkson were both NBCUniversal’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which was guest-hosted by hip hop duo Fat Joe and Remy Ma for two of the three days over Thanksgiving week, sagged 13% to a 0.7. That tied CBS’ Rachael Ray, which remained at a 0.7 for a fourth straight week.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos posted a 0.6 for the fifth week in a row. CBS’ Drew Barrymore, one of only two talk shows to be launched in the last two years, held its ground at a 0.5, while the other, Debmar-Mercury’s rookie Nick Cannon held steady at a 0.4.

NBCU’s out-of-production Jerry Springer stayed at a 0.3 for the tenth consecutive week, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which recorded a 0.3 for the tenth time out of 11 weeks so far this season. CBS’ The Doctors delivered a 0.2 for the 38th week in a row.

Turning to access, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 8% to a new season-low 4.9 but still retook the syndication lead. CBS’ Wheel of Fortune faded 15% to a new season-low 4.4, tying Jeopardy!, which tumbled 23% to a new season low.

Fox’s 25 Words or Less logged a second straight 0.7. Fox’s rookie You Bet Your Life with host Jay Leno rolled a 0.7 for the ninth week in a row. Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask achieved a 0.4 for the fifth consecutive week.

Disney’s internet video show RightThisMinute slumped 17% to a new series-low 0.5.

Magazines were all lower. CBS’ Inside Edition eroded 9% to a 2.1 but led the magazines. CBS’ Entertainment Tonight ebbed 24% to a new season-low 1.6. NBCU’s Access Hollywood declined 13% to a 0.7. Warner Bros.’ TMZ faltered 14% to a 0.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra pulled back 17% to a new season-low 0.5. CBS’ DailyMailTV deteriorated 33% to a new series-low 0.4. Fox’s Dish Nation decreased 33% to a 0.2.

CBS’ Judge Judy, out of first-run production and in repeats, preserved a 4.8 and ranked as syndication’s second-highest show at a tenth of a ratings point behind Family Feud.

CBS’ Hot Bench, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis all maintained their previous week’s 1.5, 0.8 and 0.6, respectively. Fox’s Divorce Court crumbled 20% to a 0.4, tying NBCU’s Judge Jerry, which sustained a series low 0.4 for the tenth consecutive week. Wrigley Media’s rookie Relative Justice stayed at a 0.3 for a fourth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory led the off-network sitcoms even though it fizzled 14% to a new series-low 1.8. Disney’s Last Man Standing spiked 8% to a 1.3. Disney’s Modern Family featured a 0.8 for the third straight week. Warner Bros.’ rookie Young Sheldon shrank 22% to a 0.7, tying Sony’s The Goldbergs, which also gave back 22%, as well as Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, Disney’s Family Guy and Sony’s Seinfeld, all of which were flat. Finally, Disney’s Black-ish broke even at a 0.5 for the seventh straight week, tying Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, which gave back 17%.