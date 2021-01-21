Super Bowl to Stream on Multiple ViacomCBS Platforms

CBS Sports said it plans to stream the Super Bowl across multiple platform, including its subscription streaming service CBS All Access.

Broadcast coverage of Super Bowl LV will also stream unauthenticated and for free on the CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app. The big game will also be free on Verizon properties including Yahoo Sports, on NFL digital properties and NFL team mobile properties.

The Super bowl will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms.

“We’re excited to broaden the availability of our Super Bowl LV stream this year, and we look forward to building on the incredibly strong momentum NFL football is driving on CBS All Access as a cornerstone of the extensive live sports offerings available on the service,” said Jeff Gerttula, executive VP and general manager, CBS Sports Digital.

Parent company ViacomCBS is rebranding CBS All Access as Paramount Plus on March 4. The Super Bowl will provide a huge marketing platform for the streaming service.

CBS Sports HQ, the streaming sports network, will be live from Tampa, Super Bowl city, during the week, leading up to the game, with on-site programming and reports. It will have pre-game coverage and post-game analysis and highlights.

Last year, the Super Bowl drew 100.7 million including 2.6 million streaming viewers, up 31% from the prior year. Last year’s game was on Fox, but live streams were available on CBS All Access, CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and other venues.