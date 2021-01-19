ViacomCBS Sets Paramount Plus Re-Launch Date for March 4

ViacomCBS said it will launch Paramount Plus, the rebranded, super-sized version of its CBS All Access streaming service, in the U.S. on March 4.

Ahead of the launch, ViacomCBS said it will discuss details about its plans for rolling out Paramount Plus during its earnings call on February 24 and an investor event the same day.

The company said that Paramount Plus will also be launched in some international markets. It will available in Latin America, the Nordics on March 25 and in Australia in mid-2021. In Canada, CBS All Access will be rebranded as Paramount Plus on March 4, and its offerings will be expanded later in the year.

Paramount Plus will carry shows from CBS and the Viacom cable networks and movies from the ViacomCBS library, plus a set of original shows being created for the service.

Among the original shows are:

The Offer, a scripted limited event series from Paramount Television Studios based on Oscar winning producer Al Ruddy’s experiences making The Godfather.

Lioness, a spy drama based on a real CIA program, follows a Marine recruited to befriend the daughter of a terrorist. The series is produced by Paramount Network and 101 Studios.

Behind The Music--The Top 40, a new version of the memorable MTV series, looks at the 40 biggest artists in MTV’s 40 year history. The series is being produced by Creature Films and MTV Studios.

The Real Criminal Minds, a docuseries based on the CBS TV series, produced by XG Productions in association with CBS Television Studios and ABC Signature.

The Game, a revival of the BET series, from CBS Television Studios and Grammnet Productions.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob will be represented with Kamp Koral and the SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run movie.