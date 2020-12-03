CBS Makes Post-Super Bowl Plans

CBS will premiere The Equalizer, a drama starring Queen Latifah, after Super Bowl LV Sunday, Feb. 7. The show is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. It slides into the 8 p.m. slot the following Sunday.

The Equalizer has Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. The cast also includes Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg and Liza Lapira.

The original Equalizer ran from 1985 to 1989 on CBS.

Also on Feb. 7, CBS will air a special weekend episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after late local news.

CBS will run Dick Wolf drama FBI after the AFC Championship Game Jan. 24. Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki star. The Late Late Show with James Corden offers a special weekend episode after late local news that night.

“The Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in primetime is the ultimate combination to promote and showcase an episode of a highly anticipated new series, a rising procedural drama and our acclaimed late night franchises,” said Kelly Kahl, president, CBS Entertainment. “With these games and the Grammys, CBS will have the biggest audience events on television for three consecutive weeks in early 2021. I can’t think of a better way to start the new year or a better promotional environment for our mid-season schedule.”

Super Bowl coverage starts on CBS at 6 p.m. Feb. 7. The game happens at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.