Sorpresa! Charter Slates Kids' Net
Cable MSO Charter Communications Inc. has agreed to a multiyear deal to add Hispanic-targeted kids' cable network Sorpresa!.
The channel will become part of its Charter Latino service starting mid-year, when it will start rolling it out in markets with a "good concentration of Spanish Speaking customers," according to Tim Kelly, Charter’s director of core video.
