Sofia Vergara's 'Griselda' Is Streaming 'Queenpin' -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for January 22-28

Limited series Griselda was the most watched film or TV show on Netflix last week, garnering an impressive 113.8 million viewing hours and 20.6 million views, according to Netflix's weekly audience performance report for the week of Jan. 22-28.

The series, which stars Sofia Vergara as a Colombian cartel queenpin, also earned the No. 1 spot in 89 countries, becoming the most viewed title on the streamer for last week.

The six-episode fictionalized rendition of the true crime story, follows the savvy Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco as she builds the Medellín cartel, one of the most profitable cartels in history. It stems from the creative matchup of Carlo Bernard and Doub Miro, who also created Narcos for Netflix.

Largely as a result of Griselda’s performance, overall viewing time for Netflix’s English language series category was up by 9% for last week’s window.

Meanwhile, fellow limited series My Demon continued to perform well internationally for the 10th consecutive week, with 38.6 million viewing hours earning it the No. 3 spot on Netflix’s Non-English series ranking.

Depicting the story of a contract marriage between a devilish heiress and a demon stripped of his power, the fantastical Korean romance has collected 307.4 million viewing hours in its 10 weeks on the charts.

In worse news for the streamer, Kevin Hart’s theft thriller Lift lost more than half of its second-week audience in its third week, but it still led Netflix’s English-language films category, with just 31 million hours watched.

The first season of Paramount mega-series acquisition Yellowstone saw similar losses, ending last week’s viewing window with just 14.7 million streaming hours.

Showing that bingers who haven't already discovered Tyler Sheridan's series have moved on to season 2, the second campaign of Yellowstone stayed flat with last week at around 13 million hours viewed.

