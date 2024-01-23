'Yellowstone' Gets Introduced to the World -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for January 15-21

With Netflix introducing Paramount’s mega-hit series Yellowstone to international audiences last week, the series landed high on the streaming company's weekly global rankings for Jan. 15-21, even though Peacock still controls exclusive domestic streaming rights.

After debuting on Netflix Jan. 15, uber-producer Tyler Sheridan's seminal series finished No. 1 among English-language series titles in 45 countries. Season 1 (which premiered on the Paramount Network way back in 2018) ranked fourth overall in the category with 27.6 million viewing hours and 3.7 million views, while season 2 ranked ninth with 13.2 million streaming hours and 1.7 million views.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Kevin Hart-led caper-thriller Lift led all Netflix programming for the week, expanding its audience in its second week to 65.4 million viewing hours and 36.7 million views. Starring comedian Hart and directed by F. Gary Gray, the film ranked No. 1 among English-language movie titles on Netflix in 76 countries.

True-crime docu-series American Nightmare, meanwhile, had a solid, although unspectacular debut to lead the English-language series with 48.1 million hours watched and 21.4 million views

Spanish survival thriller Society of the Snow, nominated for two Oscars Tuesday, lost over half its audience from the previous week, but still ranked the No. 1 among non-English-language films for Netflix with just 32.7 million hours watched.

Limited series Fool Me Once also saw an equally steep drop in engagement, ending the week with 71.7 million viewing hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)