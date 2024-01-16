'Society of the Snow' Gets Even Hotter in Week 2, But Overall Platform Viewing Is Still Ice-Cold and Down 15% -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for January 8-14

After making waves for Netflix by generating the streamer’s second biggest ever debut for a non-English-language film, J.A. Bayonne’s Spanish survival-thriller Society of the Snow once again landed at the top of Netflix’s weekly international film rankings, expanding its audience with 68.3 million streaming hours.

The movie, which recounts the harrowing, true-to-life 1972 survival story of 16 plane crash victims in the Andes, is also shortlisted to receive a nomination in the Academy Awards best international feature category. After just its second week on the platform, it's already one of Netflix’s 10 most popular non-English-language movie titles ever.

In just 11 days on Netflix, Society of the Snow pulled 124.1 million viewing hours, earning it the No. 10 biggest performance for any non-English film in Netflix’s published history. Society of the Snow won the Audience Award at September’s San Sebastian Film Festival, with the highest ever rating for the award.

Given its limited time spent on the rankings and 90% Rotten Tomatoes critics score, it could climb even higher.

Meanwhile, despite losing nearly 85 million viewing hours since last week, limited series Fool Me Once, still ended the week of Jan. 8-14 as the most watched show on Netflix with 153.3 million viewing hours.

Also plagued by engagement falloff was Money Heist prequel Berlin, which lost nearly 90 million viewing hours and ended last week with 57 million hours streamed.

Kevin Hart’s new caper-themed action movie Lift tallied a solid 58.5 million viewing hours and 32.8 million views, easily putting it on top of the English-language films list.

Netflix’s overall viewing hours was down by 15.3% compared to the corresponding week in 2023.

