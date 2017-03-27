Sinclair, Tribune Give Good News to 'Daily Mail'

The lack of offerings in the syndication market this year has resulted in good news for DailyMail.com, the magazine show that will be produced by the famed British tabloid and Dr. Phil and Jay McGraw.

Both Sinclair Broadcast Group and Tribune Media have agreed in principle to pick up the show, according to sources. Combined, those two groups could easily get The Daily Mail to 60% U.S. coverage.



The show was first announced almost two years ago in June 2015, but hadn't yet moved forward. This year, however, there’s very little new fare in the marketplace, opening up some space.



None of the players involved would comment, and contracts don’t appear to be signed yet but are in the works, the sources said.



Jay McGraw's production company Stage 29 is producing with Daily Mail, while CBS Television Distribution is handling distribution. Carla Pennington, who executive produces both Dr. Phil and The Doctors, is on board to executive produce. Martin Clarke, publisher of DailyMail.com, will also be an executive producer.



Daily Mail will join Fox’s Page Six TV and Top 30 as this year’s shows to launch in national syndication.



