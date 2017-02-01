'Page Six TV' Cleared in More Than 60% of U.S.

Twentieth Television has cleared its new half-hour magazine strip, Page Six TV, in more than 150 markets, Twentieth said Wednesday, bringing the show’s clearances for next fall to more than 60% of the country.

Page Six TV, which is based on New York Post’s famed gossip page and will be produced by Endemol Shine North America, is cleared in nine of the top 10 markets on stations owned by Sinclair, Meredith, Scripps, Mission and CW 100+ stations. The show also will launch on the Fox owned stations in top markets New York and Los Angeles.

“Page Six TV offers local stations a fresh and groundbreaking program for their access time periods — an area within the syndication marketplace that has been void of new program offerings for many years. We are thrilled that stations across the country are following the lead of the Fox Television Stations in showcasing the program across their high-profile evening time slots,” said Ken Lawson, senior VP and general sales manager, Twentieth Television.

Page Six TV aired last summer in a three-week test on select Fox owned stations. Comedian John Fugelsang hosted the show, with Fashion Queen’s Bevy Smith, Variety’s Elizabeth Wagmeister and Sex and the City’s Mario Cantone all serving as contributors. Page Six staffers including reporter Carlos Greer, editor Emily Smith and deputy editor Ian Mohr also reported on stories and commented on them on air.

The host lineup for fall is expected to be similar to last summer’s test, although Cantone will be a frequent guest contributor.

Kay O’Connell and Matt Strauss served as executive producers, alongside New York Post CEO and publisher Jesse Angelo and Endemol Shine North America’s Rob Smith and Michael Weinberg.