Dr. Phil Delivering Daily Mail TV Show

DailyMail.com and Dr. Phil McGraw plan to launch a syndicated series that will bring news from the website to TV.

DailyMailTV will be produced by Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. The series aims to be on the air in Fall 2016.

Carla Pennington, executive producer of Dr. Phil and The Doctors, and Dr. Phil will be the executive producers of the new series.

"Video content is becoming crucial for all online publishers and we wanted to partner with the best in the business,” said Martin Clarke, publisher and editor-in-chief, DailyMail.com.

Content from the show will also be available online.