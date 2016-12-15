Fox Television Stations Take 'Top 30' Through 2019

The Fox Television Stations have picked up news magazine Top 30 through 2019, said Stephen Brown, executive VP, programming and development, Fox Television Stations.

"This show is perfect for the stations that don't have a national news voice. The bite-sized segments with lower-third graphics play well on air and on our affiliates’ digital platforms. Give us 30 minutes, and we’ll get you up to date with everything you need to know each day. That’s our promise,” said Brown in a statement.

Top 30, a daily strip that features the top-30 stories of every day, launched last summer as a test on Fox stations in several top markets. Each segment, which includes several stories each, averages two minutes with short commercial pods of 30 seconds. Throughout commercial breaks, viewers remain connected to the show as the ads play in an onscreen show-branded player with a 30-second or 60-second timer.

The show is being made available to stations nationwide on an all-barter basis.

Top 30 is produced by Dino Bones for Fox Television Stations and distributed by Twentieth Television.