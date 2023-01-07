Showtime's Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia Fight Kicks Off 2023 PPV Boxing Slate
Network looks to offer more PPV fights in 2023
Showtime on Saturday will ring the bell for the start of the 2023 pay-per-view boxing schedule with its Gervonta Davis-Hector Luis Garcia championship fight card.
The fight, for Davis’ lightweight title, marks the undefeated champion's fifth appearance on PPV since 2020. Davis' last PPV fight in May against Rolando Romero generated more than 250,000 PPV buys, according to published reports. The Davis-Garcia fight will retail at a suggested price of $74.99.
If Davis wins, it sets up a potentially lucrative PPV fight this spring against rising, undefeated boxer Ryan Garcia.
The Davis-Garcia event is the first of what Showtime hopes to be a strong 2023 PPV campaign. Showtime distributed three PPV bouts in 2022.
“As strong a year as [2022] was, I think 2023 will be bigger and better,” Stephen Espinoza, Showtime Sports president, sports and event programming, said during the fight’s December press conference in Washington D.C. ”There’s no better way to kick off the year than with Gervonta Davis, the hottest young star in the sport.” ■
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.