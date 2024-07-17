'Shōgun' and 'The Bear' Lead 2024 Emmy Nominations (Noms List)

The FX Network/Hulu original series Shōgun led all contenders for the 76th annual Emmy Awards Wednesday, capturing 25 nominations, including recognition for best drama series and best dramatic actor (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Shōgun was nearly matched in the comedy series category by another FX/Hulu show, The Bear, which garnered 23 nominations, which included not only a series nod but nominations for best comedic actor (Jeremy Allen White) and best actress (Ayo Edebiri).

Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building captured 21 nominations, followed by HBO's True Detective: Night Country (19) and Netflix's The Crown (18).

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live by ABC on Sept. 15 from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, just months after the strike-delayed 2023 Emmy Awards event, which took place in January.

Here's how the major primetime categories shaped up:

Best Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix)

Fallout (Prime Video)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

The Morning Show (Apple TV Plus)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith (Prime Video)

Shogun (FX)

Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

3 Body Problem (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show, Apple)

Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age, HBO)

Maya Erskine (Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Prime Video)

Anna Sawai (Shogun, FX)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown, Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show, Apple)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age, HBO)

Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown, Netflix)

Greta Lee (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Lesley Manville (The Crown, Netflix)

Karen Pittman (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Holland Taylor (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shogun, FX)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Mark Duplass (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Jon Hamm (The Morning Show, Apple TV Plus)

Takehiro Hira (Shogun, FX)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses, Apple TV Plus)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown, Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Hacks (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Palm Royale (Apple TV Plus)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, FX)

Larry David (Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs, FX)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Maya Rudolph (Loot, Apple)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO)

Kristen Wiig (Palm Royale, Apple TV Plus)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Lionel Boyce (The Bear, FX)

Paul W. Downs (Hacks, HBO)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Paul Rudd (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Carol Burnett (Palm Royale, Apple TV Plus)

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO/Max)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary, ABC)

Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building, Hulu)

Best Limited or Anthology Series

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Fargo (FX)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV Plus)

Ripley (Netflix)

True Detective: Night Country (HBO)

Best Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Matt Bomer (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Jon Hamm (Fargo, FX)

Tom Hollander (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Andrew Scott (Ripley, Netflix)

Best Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)

Brie Larson (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple)

Juno Temple (Fargo, FX)

Sofía Vergara (Griselda, Netflix)

Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers, Showtime)

Robert Downey Jr. (The Sympathizer, HBO/Max)

Tom Goodman-Hill (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

John Hawkes (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)

Lamorne Morris (Fargo, FX)

Lewis Pullman (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV Plus)

Treat Williams (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dakota Fanning (Ripley, Netflix)

Lily Gladstone (Under the Bridge, Hulu)

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Aja Naomi King (Lessons in Chemistry, Apple TV+)

Diane Lane (Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, FX)

Nava Mau (Baby Reindeer, Netflix)

Kali Reis (True Detective: Night Country, HBO)

Best Talk Series

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Traitors (Peacock)

The Voice (NBC)