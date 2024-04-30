Samsung Ads Expands AI Tools To Target Streaming Viewers (NewFronts)

Samsung Ads said it was introducing new opportunities for advertisers to use data about its viewers to target viewers across the full marketing funnel at its NewFronts presentation in New York Tuesday.

One new feature turns an ordinary ad break on Samsung TV Plus into an engaging interactive gaming experience that won’t require a game controller.

Samsung said it was developing new ways to engage viewers and help advertisers connect.

“At Samsung Ads, we leverage Samsung innovation to deliver superior experiences to customers and advertisers alike,” Michael Scott, VP, head of ad sales and operations at Samsung Ads, said. “Our AI and data-driven advertising solutions will better help advertisers meet their objectives across the full marketing funnel, from achieving mass reach to bottom-of-funnel outcomes like customer acquisition. And, when combined with the No. 1-reaching and most-engaging FAST service, based on time spent viewing, Samsung TV Plus, advertisers will have a direct connection to audiences who frequently return for quality content.”

Among the new tools and services unveiled by Samsung Ads, Smart Outcomes, the Samsung Ads suite of tools that use artificial intelligence to target viewers, has been expanded with Smart Acquisition and CTV to Mobile.

Smart Acquisition enables programmers looking to leverage Samsung’s data and technology to acquire new users by delivering promotions to the right viewer at the right time.

CTV to Mobile is designed to help mobile app operators acquire and engage consumers, leveraging Samsung’s smart-TV real estate with its AI campaigns.

Optimal Reach helps advertisers identify gaps in reach, unexposed audience and missed audiences at scale using machine learning and proprietary Samsung Ads data sources, including its TV and You panel and automatic content recognition data.

Advertisers can also measure return on investment through Samsung’s deal with top mobile measurement providers.

The new Smart Outcomes tools follow the launch of Samsung Smart Audiences, which combine the scale of Samsung’s reach with machine learning to drive conversion.

Samsung’s new gaming experiences are designed to allow more people to play by offering new games that can be played without a game controller.

One of the new games that will be available exclusively on Samsung later this year is Rivals Arena, described as a cinematic card game from Return Entertainment. Players play with their phones and sponsors can run interstitial branded messages between game play. Endemic brands can co-brand the entire game experience, Samsung said.

Another game is The Six, an interactive trivia game played with the remote control.

Through a deal with the International Olympic Committee, the Samsung News Galaxy mobile app will feature updates from the Paris Summer Olympics. Starting in May, advertisers can directly sponsor the Samsung News app on Galaxy devices with roadblocks that include both display and video ads in its top five editorial news sections.

“At Samsung, we envision a future where intelligent, interconnected experiences enrich our lives,” Samsung service business VP, head of marketing Cathy Oh said. “That’s why we’re prioritizing AI, as it is the cornerstone of our innovation. Through our ongoing investment in AI, we continuously push boundaries and set the benchmark for the Smart TV industry and in turn, fuel world-class solutions for advertisers.”