Samsung Ads Focuses On Outcomes With New Products

Samsung Ads, the advanced advertising division of TV set maker Samsung unveiled a new product for advertisers that focuses on results.

It is also offering advertisers new segments designed to reach segments of the streaming audience and partnerships in content from new providers.

Samsung Ads said its Smart Outcomes is designed to campaigns that can deliver outcomes including website conversion and app usage.

The product is built on previous Samsung Ads products including its pre-campaign insights tool Audience Adviser, Smart Audiences and the Samsung pixel.

“As one of the pioneers in CTV, Samsung Ads is always ahead of the curve and pushing the innovation envelope forward,” said Cathy Oh, VP, Global Head of Marketing & Analytics, Samsung Ads.

“2023 is going to be an unprecedented year and between the dynamic economy, industry complexity and evolving TV landscape, advertisers need partners they can rely on now more than ever. Our new solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of our partners and drive ROI within a trusted and brand safe environment. We’re excited and ready to be that partner advertisers can rely on to help them succeed in 2023,” Oh said.

Samsung’s Streaming Segments is designed to provide access to elusive streaming viewers by tapping into the set-makers’ viewing data. Audiences including “Exclusive SVOD,” viewers who spend most of their time in watching shows in paid subscription apps and “Beyond FAST,” viewers who avoid major fast apps other than those on the Samsung TV Plus platform. Streaming Segments can also target gamers who can’t be found in most AVOD apps.

Last year Samsung made content deals with A+E and Lionsgates, bringing shows and movies to the Samsung TV Plus platform. Samsung has also launched FAST channels from CBS, NC and AMC Networks. Now Samsung Ads is offering brands new sponsorship packages across major tentpoles and holidays through 2023.