Rodman ducks day on Court TV

For once Dennis Rodman doesn't want to be on TV.

His lawyers have moved to block Court TV from carrying his trial on accusations that his behavior at a Las Vegas craps table humiliated a dealer.

The craps dealer, James Brasich, the basketball star in 1998, claiming Rodman rubbed Brasich bald head, stomach and groin with dice before throwing.

Rodman moved close the state court trial to Court TV saying the network "will create a Jerry Springer-like atmosphere." Jury selection is scheduled to begin Thursday.

- John M. Higgins