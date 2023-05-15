Redbox Free Live TV Adds 24/7 'The Walking Dead' and 'Portlandia' Channels With AMC Networks FAST Deal

The Walking Dead is an appropriate title for a show, super-sized to 11 seasons and a spin-off way, waaay after it jumped the shark (right around the introduction of Negan season 6). TWD now ubiquitously draws zombie-level rerun viewing across AMC Plus, Netflix, Pluto TV and other streaming platforms across television's disrupted, post-apocalyptic plains.

So enduring has this creative husk of a once-alive creative TV enterprise been that AMC Networks has now turned the franchise into almost the equivalent of a live sport, building a FAST channel that has nothing but cast members and pundits chatting about "The Walking Dead Universe" 24/7, sans any actual episodes.

Sign the bargain-hunting Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and its Redbox Free Live TV FAST service up.

The Chicken Soup's Redbox-branded streaming platform has announced the addition of 12 free ad-supported channels from AMC Networks, including "The Walking Dead Universe" and "Portlandia" -- the latter at least featuring actual episodes from the Fred Armisen/Carrie Brownstein series about Portland living.

The addition pushes Redbox's channel count past the 180 mark, an all-important benchmark amid a FAST gold rush that currently measures the calories and not so much the vitamins and minerals. (Fiber is important, too, of course.)

Here are the AMC Networks channels being added to Redbox Free Live TV. Log lines courtesy of AMC and Chicken Soup:

* The Walking Dead Universe – Join Daryl, Michonne, the Clarks and more from the world of the Walking Dead. Enjoy 24-hour programming on The Walking Dead Universe channel, including cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and more.

* Portlandia – Put a Bird on It! All your favorite episodes and characters from the Emmy- nominated and Peabody Award-winning hit series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, all the time.

*Stories by AMC – Dive into the bold and inventive AMC shows you’ve come to love with Stories by AMC. Get access to fan favorites and discover new gems you may have missed.

* AMC Thrillers – Get your adrenaline pumping with AMC Thrillers – a collection of heart-pounding action/thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat.

* Slightly Off IFC – Slightly Off IFC is the home of the unexpected—from cult favorite sketch series to the offbeat comedic masterworks of the biggest names in comedy.

* IFC Films Picks – Star-studded dramas. Chilling thrillers. Groundbreaking documentaries. The best independent films from IFC Films & IFC Midnight.

* All Reality WE tv – Real moments. Real stories. Real drama. If you love reality, you need All Reality WE tv.

* All Weddings WE tv – Brides. Bling. Drama! If you love weddings, then say “I Do” to All Weddings WE tv.

* AMC en Español – AMC en Español is the home of your favorite stories and characters. Catch up on and discover critically acclaimed shows, 100% in Spanish.

* ALLBLK Gems – Entertainment that’s inclusively but unapologetically Black. Enjoy the best of ALLBLK, all the time.

* MSG SportsZone – Take a deeper dive into the players, personalities, teams, and sports you love. MSG SportsZone is the home for the sports super fan.

* Anime X HIDIVE – Love anime? Check out HIDIVE’s action-packed assortment on Anime X HIDIVE! From classic series to hot hits fresh from Japan, we’ve got anime fans like you covered