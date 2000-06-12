Qualcomm Inc. last week was awarded a $125 million bidding credit from the federal government that can be applied to any spectrum auction conducted during the next three years. The FCC dismissed Qualcomm's demand for one of the six licenses being carved out of spectrum now used for TV channels 60-69 that will be auctioned in September. The credit is intended to settle Qualcomm's eight-year battle to win a "pioneer preference," a program that once allowed companies introducing new technology to vie for PCS licenses without being subject to competing applications.