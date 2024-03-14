Prime Video to Launch ‘Gloves Off' Documentary Boxing Series
Series to preview streaming service’s March 30 pay-per-view boxing card featuring Keith Thurman-Tim Tszyu, Rolando Romero-Isaac Cruz bouts
Prime Video will look to build awareness of its March 30 Keith Thurman-Tim Tszyu pay-per-view boxing card with the March 15 debut of its Gloves Off boxing documentary series.
The two-episode series will preview the fighters’ lives and feature interviews from various members of each camp, according to the streaming service. In addition to Thurman-Tszyu, the series will also document the Rolando Romero-Isaac Cruz undercard fight.
The Thurman-Tszyu fight is Prime Video’s inaugural PPV boxing event under its multi-year rights deal with Premier Boxing Champions reached this past December.
It’s also one of two major 2024 PPV boxing events scheduled, along with the May 4 Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia fight.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.