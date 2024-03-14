Prime Video to Launch ‘Gloves Off' Documentary Boxing Series

Prime Video will look to build awareness of its March 30 Keith Thurman-Tim Tszyu pay-per-view boxing card with the March 15 debut of its Gloves Off boxing documentary series.

The two-episode series will preview the fighters’ lives and feature interviews from various members of each camp, according to the streaming service. In addition to Thurman-Tszyu, the series will also document the Rolando Romero-Isaac Cruz undercard fight.

The Thurman-Tszyu fight is Prime Video’s inaugural PPV boxing event under its multi-year rights deal with Premier Boxing Champions reached this past December.

It’s also one of two major 2024 PPV boxing events scheduled, along with the May 4 Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguia fight.