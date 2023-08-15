Prime Video Tips Off WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship Game Coverage

A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces is guarded by Myisha Hines-Allen #2 of the Washington Mystics in the first quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 11, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prime Video tonight (August 15) will stream the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game between the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty as the streaming service continues to offer live game content from the league.

The WNBA's in-season tournament championship contest, which Prime Video has streamed since the game's debut in 2021, matches the two WNBA teams with the best record based on percentage of games designated for Cup play in each conference, according to the league. The Aces will look to win its second straight championship after defeating the Chicago Sky last year.

Players on the winning team will have the opportunity to earn more than $30,000 each while players on the runner-up team will have the opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 each, according to the league. All participating players will receive $5,000 in cryptocurrency from the game’s sponsor, Coinbase.

Prime Video will once again pair Michael Grady and Sarah Kustok to handle play-by-play and analyst duties for the game, with former NBA All-Star Baron Davis contributing as an analyst and Zora Stephenson handling sideline responsibilities for the Championship contest.

After the Commissioner’s Cup, Prime Video will stream five additional regular-season WNBA games through mid-September, beginning with an August 17 Liberty-Aces rematch, according to the streaming service.

The NBA for the first time will offer its own version of the Commissioner’s Cup with an in-season tournament beginning in November.