Prime Video Orders Aubrey Plaza Animated Series

Prime Video has ordered the animated series Kevin. Aubrey Plaza and Joe Wengert are executive producers and writers.

Kevin is about a housecat who decides that he doesn’t want to live with people anymore. Kevin dares to ask himself, “Is there a world where I don’t do the owner thing and am just... single for the rest of my life?”

“Uniquely told through the lens of a housecat, this hilarious series hits on the extremely relatable theme of self-discovery and living your desired life,” said Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon MGM Studios. “Aubrey, Joe and Dan are telling a fantastic story and this is a great addition to our growing animated slate for our global Prime Video customers.”

Wengert is the showrunner and Dan Murphy is an executive producer.

The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Joe and Amazon to bring this cat’s story to the screen. We can’t wait for the world to meet Kevin!” said Plaza and Murphy.

Plaza’s TV work includes Parks and Recreation, Little Demon and The White Lotus.

"I am extremely excited to be working with Amazon and my old friends Aubrey and Dan on this show. The real Kevin was with me during some of my lowest moments. This show is my chance to thank him--by creating a world where he can find less of a total bummer situation for himself," said Wengert.