Peacock Shines Spotlight on Run-DMC in New Docuseries
'Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story' debuts February 1
Peacock will profile legendary hip-hop music group Run-DMC in a three-part documentary series debuting February 1.
The series, Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, chronicles the lives and careers of group members Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and the late Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell from the group's early beginnings in Queens during the early 1980's through the group's influence on music and ultimate iconic status as the forefathers of hip-hop, according to the streaming service.
The docuseries will feature exclusive interviews from Run DMC, as well as from some of hip-hop's biggest names, including Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh, and Big Daddy Kane, said Peacock.
Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story is executive produced by Simmons, McDaniels, William Masterson III, Brian Hunt, Dan Goodman, Michael Lehman, and Erik Blamoville.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
