Peacock Shines Spotlight on Run-DMC in New Docuseries

Peacock will profile legendary hip-hop music group Run-DMC in a three-part documentary series debuting February 1.

The series, Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story, chronicles the lives and careers of group members Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and the late Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell from the group's early beginnings in Queens during the early 1980's through the group's influence on music and ultimate iconic status as the forefathers of hip-hop, according to the streaming service.

The docuseries will feature exclusive interviews from Run DMC, as well as from some of hip-hop's biggest names, including Ice Cube, LL Cool J, Questlove, Beastie Boys, Ice-T, Chuck D, Doug E. Fresh, and Big Daddy Kane, said Peacock.

Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story is executive produced by Simmons, McDaniels, William Masterson III, Brian Hunt, Dan Goodman, Michael Lehman, and Erik Blamoville.